Virtu Financial LLC Has $728,000 Stock Holdings in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,510 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITUB. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 22.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,866,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,020,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 8.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,604,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946,430 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 8,594,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524,900 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 3,000.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,183,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST lifted its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 12,000,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,000 shares during the period. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Itau Unibanco alerts:

Shares of Itau Unibanco stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.94. The company had a trading volume of 926,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,285,820. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.0036 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.97%.

ITUB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group lowered Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Itau Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Itau Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Itau Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itau Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.