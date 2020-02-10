Virtu Financial LLC Has $869,000 Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 326.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.3% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RNR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.67.

RenaissanceRe stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $198.66. 4,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,040. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $140.73 and a 52-week high of $201.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.41). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.