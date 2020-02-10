Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $849,000 Investment in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc Bank USA boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.65.

LHX traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $228.41. 37,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,366. The company has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. L3Harris has a one year low of $156.90 and a one year high of $230.58.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,700,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,935,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

