VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Upgraded at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

VLVLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised VOLVO AB/ADR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on VOLVO AB/ADR in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised VOLVO AB/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine lowered VOLVO AB/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on VOLVO AB/ADR in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an inline rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Get VOLVO AB/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS:VLVLY opened at $17.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.53. VOLVO AB/ADR has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average of $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.30.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis under the Volvo, Prevost, Nova Bus, and UD Bus brands.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for VOLVO AB/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOLVO AB/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.