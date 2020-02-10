Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Shares Gap Up to $0.34

Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.36, but opened at $0.34. Waitr shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 26,513 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WTRH shares. Benchmark set a $5.00 target price on shares of Waitr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Waitr from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waitr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average is $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.14). Waitr had a negative net margin of 168.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.18%. The firm had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.54 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Waitr Holdings Inc will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Waitr by 895.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,810,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,856 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Waitr by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 186,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 64,231 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Waitr in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Waitr by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 84,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 68,200 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Waitr by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,956,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,976 shares during the period. 53.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waitr Company Profile (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

