Warburg Research Reiterates “€12.00” Price Target for Schaeffler (FRA:SHA)

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) has been assigned a €12.00 ($13.95) price target by Warburg Research in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SHA. Bank of America set a €5.60 ($6.51) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Oddo Bhf set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. HSBC set a €10.50 ($12.21) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €8.89 ($10.33).

Shares of SHA traded down €0.07 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €9.11 ($10.59). 175,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of €8.24. Schaeffler has a twelve month low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a twelve month high of €16.74 ($19.47).

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

