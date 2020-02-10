Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 290 ($3.81) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 255 ($3.35).

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Watkin Jones in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Watkin Jones in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of WJG opened at GBX 248 ($3.26) on Thursday. Watkin Jones has a 1-year low of GBX 195.40 ($2.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 260 ($3.42). The stock has a market cap of $626.52 million and a PE ratio of 15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.05, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 246.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 228.96.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a GBX 5.60 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Watkin Jones’s previous dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Watkin Jones’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.70%.

About Watkin Jones

Watkin Jones plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. It develops and constructs multi occupancy property assets focusing on student accommodations. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build To Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments.

