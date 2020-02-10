WAX Reaches Market Capitalization of $30.44 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One WAX token can now be purchased for $0.0296 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay, Bittrex and IDEX. During the last seven days, WAX has traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. WAX has a market cap of $30.44 million and $452,418.00 worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About WAX

WAX’s genesis date was October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,612,918,084 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,028,462,940 tokens. The official website for WAX is wax.io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official message board is medium.com/wax-io

Buying and Selling WAX

WAX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Huobi, Upbit, IDEX, Radar Relay, Bithumb, Bibox, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, Kucoin, C2CX, Bancor Network and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

