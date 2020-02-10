Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 648 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 283.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $579.43. 602,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,250. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $589.70 and its 200-day moving average is $551.25. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $455.15 and a 12-month high of $616.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 12,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.81, for a total transaction of $7,183,458.08. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.21, for a total value of $4,224,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,234,349.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,894 shares of company stock worth $15,409,364 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $570.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $692.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $655.00 price objective (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $610.00 to $595.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $619.62.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

