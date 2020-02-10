Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AON. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

AON has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on AON in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair raised AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.38.

Shares of AON traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $231.07. 585,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,330. The company has a market cap of $53.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. Aon PLC has a 52-week low of $156.09 and a 52-week high of $231.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.52.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon PLC (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.