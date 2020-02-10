Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $107.40 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,634,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,557 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for 3.8% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $107,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6,925.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,973,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902,785 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6,095.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 584,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after buying an additional 575,333 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 268,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,471,000 after buying an additional 17,543 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 159,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after buying an additional 15,703 shares during the period. Finally, Managed Account Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 95.3% during the third quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 148,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after buying an additional 72,285 shares during the period.

Shares of SLYV traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.68. 196,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,048. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $56.26 and a 1 year high of $66.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.30.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

