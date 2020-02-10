Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $3.12 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,892 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,107.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,838,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794,415 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,728,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,473,000 after acquiring an additional 862,369 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,299,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,210,000 after acquiring an additional 468,425 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 857,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,577,000 after acquiring an additional 285,542 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,494,000 after acquiring an additional 51,810 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $130.58. 577,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,411. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $108.43 and a 1-year high of $131.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

