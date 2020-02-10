Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,128,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,178 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $33,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 159,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 268.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 102,129 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 257,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,627,000 after buying an additional 33,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 324,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,625,000 after buying an additional 15,270 shares during the last quarter.

SPAB stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $29.88. 979,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,099. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $27.90 and a 12-month high of $29.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.52.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0695 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

