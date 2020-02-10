Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New $2.09 Million Investment in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Cerner by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,227,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,413,000 after buying an additional 180,710 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Cerner by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,425,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,681,000 after buying an additional 224,177 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its position in Cerner by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 3,325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,665,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Cerner by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,660,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,868,000 after buying an additional 64,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cerner by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,392,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,933,000 after buying an additional 101,848 shares during the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cerner alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CERN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cerner from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $78.00 target price on Cerner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America set a $83.00 target price on Cerner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cerner from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Cerner in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.71.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.62. 1,682,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,769,256. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $54.22 and a 1 year high of $80.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.10 and a 200 day moving average of $70.42.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Cerner had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $720,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,645.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Nill sold 81,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $5,608,741.48. Insiders have sold a total of 307,437 shares of company stock valued at $23,151,057 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.