Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 60,189 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,189 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $11,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 236.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 221.4% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GWX traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $30.63. The company had a trading volume of 67,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,117. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $32.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.31.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

