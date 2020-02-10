WealthTrust Axiom LLC Purchases Shares of 5,216 Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENB. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 15.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $951,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2,212.9% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 13,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 13,034 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 7.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 271,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENB. UBS Group raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Enbridge from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. US Capital Advisors lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.90.

ENB stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $42.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,662,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,564,614. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.85. Enbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $32.23 and a 12-month high of $42.59. The firm has a market cap of $85.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.6119 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.78%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

