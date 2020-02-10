WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 2,697 Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC cut its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 962.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

NYSE TUP traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,909. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $31.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.64. The company has a market cap of $318.33 million, a P/E ratio of 2.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.98.

In other Tupperware Brands news, Director Angel R. Martinez sold 4,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $33,401.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,073.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stein Ove Fenne bought 11,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $100,990.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,106.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

