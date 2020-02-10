Weed (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Trading Down 6.5%

Weed Inc (OTCMKTS:BUDZ)’s stock price fell 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.29, 152,638 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 1% from the average session volume of 154,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average of $0.40.

Weed Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BUDZ)

WEED, Inc focuses on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human diseases primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as United Mines, Inc and changed its name to WEED, Inc in February 2015. WEED, Inc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

