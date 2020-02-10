WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

WEGRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

WEIR GRP PLC/S stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.93. 5,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,530. WEIR GRP PLC/S has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $12.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.08. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.64.

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

