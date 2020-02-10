Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 65.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,431 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 257.1% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.52. 303,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,817,932. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $43.34 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.68 and a 200 day moving average of $50.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $202.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.88.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

