Wells Fargo & Co Raises FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target to $130.00

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Co from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FMC from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of FMC from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of FMC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. FMC presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Shares of FMC stock traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $104.50. 270,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,187. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.50. FMC has a 1 year low of $70.62 and a 1 year high of $108.77.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.22. FMC had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FMC will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $334,284.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,810.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 312,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $30,828,526.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in FMC by 12.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,995,000 after buying an additional 14,404 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in FMC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 2,770.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

