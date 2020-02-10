Westchester Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for 4.1% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $11,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 62.9% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CAT traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $134.32. 2,329,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,158,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $73.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.85. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.75 and a 52 week high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $137.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.76.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

