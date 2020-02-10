Westchester Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy accounts for about 3.3% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $9,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,645,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,965,964,000 after purchasing an additional 896,211 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,169,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $611,881,000 after buying an additional 1,479,616 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 389.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,408,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,390,000 after buying an additional 2,712,527 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,776,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $166,384,000 after buying an additional 29,911 shares during the period. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,425,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,507,000 after buying an additional 420,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLO traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.04. 2,333,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,414,517. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $69.44 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price objective on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.57.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

