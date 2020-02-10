Westchester Capital Management Inc. Invests $176,000 in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saybrook Capital NC lifted its holdings in 3M by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 39,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in 3M by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 3,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 66.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

In other news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $278,956.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,419 shares of company stock valued at $2,857,383. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $160.15. 2,754,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,364,800. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $150.58 and a 1-year high of $219.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $92.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 63.30%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.92.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Article: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.