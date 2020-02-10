Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Trading Up 5.3%

Western Forest Products Inc (TSE:WEF) shares were up 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.20 and last traded at C$1.20, approximately 192,678 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 536,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.14.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WEF shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Western Forest Products in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.88. The firm has a market cap of $427.73 million and a P/E ratio of -40.31.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

