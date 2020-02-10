Western New England Bancorp Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th.

Western New England Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 18.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Western New England Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 37.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Western New England Bancorp to earn $0.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.9%.

WNEB stock opened at $9.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $244.37 million, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.20. Western New England Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.42.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 14.54%. As a group, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Allen J. Miles III sold 2,911 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $28,469.58. 5.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WNEB has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

