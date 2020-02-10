Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $157.86.
WHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Buckingham Research set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.
Shares of Whirlpool stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $148.10. The stock had a trading volume of 18,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,665. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.77. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $114.00 and a 1 year high of $163.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.
In other Whirlpool news, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $454,361.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,493.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total transaction of $411,469.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 255.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after acquiring an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,353,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,788,000 after acquiring an additional 14,023 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth $3,766,000. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Whirlpool Company Profile
Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.
