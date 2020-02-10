Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $157.86.

WHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Buckingham Research set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Shares of Whirlpool stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $148.10. The stock had a trading volume of 18,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,665. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.77. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $114.00 and a 1 year high of $163.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $454,361.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,493.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total transaction of $411,469.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 255.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after acquiring an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,353,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,788,000 after acquiring an additional 14,023 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth $3,766,000. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.