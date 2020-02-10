Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) Price Target Raised to $240.00 at Raymond James

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WLTW. Citigroup initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued an “average” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.88.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson stock opened at $210.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.16. The company has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Willis Towers Watson has a 52 week low of $160.97 and a 52 week high of $220.97.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 11.55%. Willis Towers Watson’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total transaction of $7,055,135.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,930,715.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gunn sold 2,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.07, for a total value of $508,598.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,386,621.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 56.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 27.5% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

