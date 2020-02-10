Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Acquired by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,247,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $402,431,000 after acquiring an additional 68,645 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 835,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,947,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 4.9% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 196,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,153,000 after buying an additional 9,122 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1,252.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after buying an additional 123,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Wingstop by 2.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period.
Shares of WING opened at $94.72 on Monday. Wingstop Inc has a 12-month low of $62.15 and a 12-month high of $107.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.37, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.14.
Wingstop Profile
Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.
