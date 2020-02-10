Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Acquired by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,247,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $402,431,000 after acquiring an additional 68,645 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 835,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,947,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 4.9% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 196,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,153,000 after buying an additional 9,122 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1,252.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after buying an additional 123,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Wingstop by 2.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period.

Shares of WING opened at $94.72 on Monday. Wingstop Inc has a 12-month low of $62.15 and a 12-month high of $107.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.37, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.14.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wingstop from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Wingstop from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wingstop from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.06.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

