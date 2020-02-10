Wolfe Research Lowers World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wolfe Research currently has $45.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $97.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $88.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners set a $110.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $79.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.35.

Shares of NYSE WWE opened at $42.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52 week low of $40.24 and a 52 week high of $100.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.63 and a beta of 1.39.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $322.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WWE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 21.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 13.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $1,261,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $601,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 7.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

