World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Co

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $36.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $80.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 15.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $77.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.76.

Shares of NYSE WWE opened at $42.53 on Monday. World Wrestling Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $40.24 and a fifty-two week high of $100.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.40.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The business had revenue of $322.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WWE. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 13.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

