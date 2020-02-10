WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Stock Position Increased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 192,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $15,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WP Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of WP Carey during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WP Carey during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of WP Carey by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of WP Carey by 655.6% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of WP Carey in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of WP Carey from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Shares of WPC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,563. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. WP Carey Inc has a fifty-two week low of $72.51 and a fifty-two week high of $93.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $1.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. WP Carey’s payout ratio is currently 76.99%.

In other WP Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.50 per share, with a total value of $185,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,679. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

