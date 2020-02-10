Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Shares Purchased by Tradition Asset Management LLC

Tradition Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,195 shares during the period. Tradition Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Destinations were worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYND. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $406,681,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,699,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 448.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 370,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,039,000 after purchasing an additional 302,732 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,657,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,273,000 after purchasing an additional 106,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,811,000. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, Director George Herrera sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $35,400.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of WYND traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.85. The stock had a trading volume of 477,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,060. Wyndham Destinations has a fifty-two week low of $38.34 and a fifty-two week high of $53.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.58.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

