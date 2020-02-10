Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 62.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 178,428 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $6,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 71.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC now owns 5,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XEL opened at $68.71 on Monday. Xcel Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $52.74 and a 1-year high of $69.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.22.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Sunday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.85.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

