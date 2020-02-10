Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.55

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (CVE:XBC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.55 and last traded at C$3.53, with a volume of 773687 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.38.

Several analysts have weighed in on XBC shares. Canaccord Genuity set a C$2.50 target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James set a C$3.20 target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.20, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.77.

Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$13.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xebec Adsorption Inc. will post 0.1006826 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xebec Adsorption news, insider Simon David Arnsby sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.27, for a total transaction of C$63,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,017,000 shares in the company, valued at C$15,893,505. Also, Director Kurt Sorschak sold 92,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.41, for a total transaction of C$222,443.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,518,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,070,539.36.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile (CVE:XBC)

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas purification, generation, and filtration solutions for the natural gas, field gas, biogas/renewable natural gas, helium, hydrogen, nitrogen, and oxygen markets. It operates through three segments: Clean Technology, Industrial Compressed Air and Gas Treatment, and Oil and Gas.

