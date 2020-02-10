Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.55

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (CVE:XBC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.55 and last traded at C$3.53, with a volume of 773687 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.38.
Several analysts have weighed in on XBC shares. Canaccord Genuity set a C$2.50 target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James set a C$3.20 target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.90.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.20, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.77.
In other Xebec Adsorption news, insider Simon David Arnsby sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.27, for a total transaction of C$63,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,017,000 shares in the company, valued at C$15,893,505. Also, Director Kurt Sorschak sold 92,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.41, for a total transaction of C$222,443.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,518,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,070,539.36.
Xebec Adsorption Company Profile (CVE:XBC)
Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas purification, generation, and filtration solutions for the natural gas, field gas, biogas/renewable natural gas, helium, hydrogen, nitrogen, and oxygen markets. It operates through three segments: Clean Technology, Industrial Compressed Air and Gas Treatment, and Oil and Gas.
