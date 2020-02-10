XML Financial LLC Invests $210,000 in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 116.3% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $162.83. 83,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,315,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.61. The company has a market cap of $116.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.92. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $107.56 and a 12 month high of $169.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.37.

In other Danaher news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $500,154.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,242 shares in the company, valued at $19,561,184.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $2,949,937.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,782 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,725.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,509 shares of company stock valued at $39,626,749 over the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

