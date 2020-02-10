XML Financial LLC Invests $229,000 in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 37.6% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.07.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total transaction of $2,343,900.00. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,906 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $270.38. The stock had a trading volume of 724,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,111. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.41. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $181.02 and a twelve month high of $271.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $131.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

