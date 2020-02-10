XML Financial LLC Invests $255,000 in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $330,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $402,000. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADP stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $178.50. 692,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,121,589. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.32. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $144.04 and a 1-year high of $180.47. The company has a market cap of $77.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.20.

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $444,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $8,184,699.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,899 shares in the company, valued at $24,416,930.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,099 shares of company stock worth $10,740,750 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

