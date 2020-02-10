XML Financial LLC Invests $780,000 in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cortland Associates Inc. MO boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 14,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $145.66. 1,379,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,962,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.88 and a twelve month high of $145.72. The company has a market cap of $202.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.72.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

