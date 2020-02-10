XML Financial LLC Makes New $317,000 Investment in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,631 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $223,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at $359,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 27.1% in the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 426,031 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $76,541,000 after purchasing an additional 90,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 5.3% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $2,341,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,129.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total transaction of $269,811.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,724 shares of company stock worth $3,125,979 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NSC stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $208.92. 30,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,649,534. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $202.05 and a 200 day moving average of $188.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52-week low of $166.57 and a 52-week high of $219.88. The company has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.33.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

