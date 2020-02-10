XML Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total value of $1,693,758.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,001,278.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.20.

NOC stock traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $363.52. The company had a trading volume of 14,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $367.75 and a 200 day moving average of $359.77. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $263.29 and a 12 month high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.07 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

