XML Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC)

XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 230,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 100,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 14,229 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 6.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 145,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,113 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 25.6% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 50,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 0.5% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 637,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd alerts:

Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $10.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,804. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.13. Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $10.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.