XML Financial LLC Takes Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth $172,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

POCT stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.53. 594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,215. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $25.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.