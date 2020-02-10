XML Financial LLC Takes Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,464 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,521,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,996 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in salesforce.com by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,925 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.44, for a total value of $1,864,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 20,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.99, for a total value of $3,357,890.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,433.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 454,753 shares of company stock valued at $76,614,437. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $2.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $188.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,655,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,185,477. The company has a market cap of $164.73 billion, a PE ratio of 200.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.20 and a 200-day moving average of $159.23. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $137.87 and a 52 week high of $190.55.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.66.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

