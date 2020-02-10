Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.50.

XYL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 target price on Xylem and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE XYL traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.94. The stock had a trading volume of 17,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,521. Xylem has a fifty-two week low of $69.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.59. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Xylem will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 1,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $92,089.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,487.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $323,380.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,158.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,220 shares of company stock worth $790,920 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. increased its position in Xylem by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 500.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

