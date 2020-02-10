Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Cut to Neutral at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Janney Montgomery Scott currently has $77.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Cfra lowered shares of Xylem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Xylem and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xylem from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Xylem from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Xylem presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.50.

Get Xylem alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $84.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem has a 1-year low of $69.71 and a 1-year high of $87.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.59.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. Xylem had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 1,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $92,089.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,487.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $323,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,158.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,220 shares of company stock worth $790,920 in the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Xylem by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 464,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,579,000 after buying an additional 37,369 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,280,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,703,000 after purchasing an additional 48,603 shares during the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 67,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 366,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,868,000 after acquiring an additional 49,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.