Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Upgraded by BNP Paribas to “Outperform”

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was upgraded by BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

YARIY opened at $20.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Yara International ASA has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $24.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.51.

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Crop Nutrition, Industrial, and Production. The Crop Nutrition segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

