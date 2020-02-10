Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lowered its stake in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,936 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Yum China were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum China stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.42. The company had a trading volume of 302,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,545,061. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.16. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $50.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.03 and a 200 day moving average of $45.00.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on YUMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.60 price target on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.70 target price on shares of Yum China in a report on Sunday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.95.

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $91,626.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at $118,440.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela Ai sold 15,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $705,735.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

