Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) to report $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH’s earnings. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.64 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH.

Get CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH alerts:

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $74.28 million during the quarter. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 10.94%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMO shares. ValuEngine raised CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America started coverage on CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 28,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMO traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.28. 437,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,414. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.85. The stock has a market cap of $783.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61, a current ratio of 10.32 and a quick ratio of 12.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. This is a boost from CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (CMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.