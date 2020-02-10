Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) to post earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ingevity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the highest is $1.21. Ingevity posted earnings of $0.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full-year earnings of $5.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.09 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 14.21%. Ingevity’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NGVT shares. Loop Capital upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Ingevity from $100.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Ingevity to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.67.

In other Ingevity news, CFO John C. Fortson bought 2,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,995.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 41,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,745,105. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Michael Wilson bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.12 per share, with a total value of $488,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Ingevity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,657,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 668.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,910,000 after purchasing an additional 91,109 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,017,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,305,000 after purchasing an additional 83,898 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 158,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,834,000 after purchasing an additional 77,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,799,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,725,000 after purchasing an additional 48,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $66.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.12. Ingevity has a one year low of $62.53 and a one year high of $120.41.

Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

